Behind QB Bisi Owens and dominant defense, Glenelg football shuts out Century, 42-0, in 2A West Region playoff opener

The formula was simple for Glenelg: Put the ball in the hands of quarterback Bisi Owens and let the senior go to work.
Owens carried the ball early and often, scoring four touchdowns in the first half as the No. 2 seed Gladiators cruised to a 42-0 home victory against seventh-seeded Century in a Class 2A West Region quarterfinal Friday night.
Glenelg coach Tim Cullen thought his team executed well against an unfamiliar opponent, but he mentioned a few things his team will need to clean up as the road gets tougher deeper into the playoffs. The Gladiators will host No. 3 seed Middletown (8-2), which beat Hammond, 48-12, in a regional semifinal next week.
“It’s always nice because you don’t know what to expect because we don’t play [Century] regularly,” Cullen said. “Our backbone is our run game. We wanted to come out a establish that. We were a little sloppy with two turnovers, but our defense played well. It only gets tougher from here with Middletown next week. That’s going to be a battle.”
For Century, it was a rough end to a transitional year for the program. Coach Dave Ferguson pointed to the team’s toughness and fight as building blocks for the program going forward.
“It’s a whole new coaching staff, a new team,” he explained. “[We were] light on numbers. This team, they don’t quit. We fought. We’ve been a little short every single game, but they do not quit. We have given it everything we have every game. Our mantra all year is ‘Don’t quit, keep fighting.’”
It didn’t take long for Owens to get involved. After Century punted on their opening possession, Owens took his first carry of the game 20 yards to set Glenelg (9-1) up inside the Knights’ red zone. Three plays later, the quarterback finished the drive with a 5-yard run around the end for a 6-0 lead.
“We watched film and saw what we needed to work on from last game,” Owens. “We really just perfected [our game plan]. We worked, the line worked and the running backs work hard [preparing].
The Knights picked up a couple of first downs on their next drive but had their momentum halted by the Glenelg defense and punted. Owens had three carries on the ensuing possession as the Gladiators methodically moved the ball down the field. The quarterback capped the drive with an explosive 28-yard dash to the end zone to give Glenelg a 14-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Owens added another touchdown early in the second and Century found themselves down 21-0 with eight minutes to go in the first half.
With frustration mounting, mistakes began to mount for Century. On its next drive, Century was dropped inside its own 10 on the kickoff return. On third down, the Knights had trouble with the exchange and fumbled to give the Gladiators a first down at the 6-yard line.
After Owens nearly threw an interception that was dropped by Century, Glenelg running back Brendan Cauley cashed in with a 6-yard touchdown to push the lead to 28-0.
“Our line was [bigger] than their defensive line,” Owens said. “So, we really took it to [Century] on the ground. It was really good to get [our offense] confidence for the rest of the playoffs.”
Owens capped a sensational first half with a perfectly executed two-minute drill. The Gladiators got the ball near midfield with 1:45 on the clock and he calmly pushed the Gladiators down the field with a pair of completions and an 8-yard run to the 15. Two plays later, Owens scored his fourth touchdown of the half with a 10-yard carry for a 35-0 lead.
Glenelg added another touchdown late on a 12-yard run by junior Brett Stauffer and the defense did the rest, bottling up a Century running attack that featured Carroll County’s fourth-leading rusher Erik Harrell.
That defense will be tested in its next game against Middletown, which has scored 40 or more points in four consecutive games.
“We really have to come to play next week,” Owens said. “We are going to play a really good Middletown team. It’s really going to be a dogfight.”
For Century’s Ferguson, the preparation for next season starts now. Having a full offseason should help a team that featured three sophomores on the offensive line and several other young pieces.
“We really are just rebuilding our program,” he said. “We are looking forward to getting into the offseason, getting some work in. Getting a lot of these players to come back. We’re really looking forward to what we can come out and do next year and build in the future.”
Glenelg 42, Century 0
G – Owens 5-yard run (conversion failed)
G – Owens 28-yard run (Ethan Sotka conversion)
G – Owens 5-yard run (Michael Fernandes kick)
G – Brendan Cauley 6-yard run (Fernandes kick)
G – Owens 10-yard run (Fernandes kick)
G – Brett Stauffer 12-yard run (Fernandes kick)