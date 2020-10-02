Sports returning: Here’s how Maryland jurisdictions are handling the return of high school sports amid the coronavirus pandemic

Howard County Public School System Superintendent Michael Martirano addressed the state’s announcement during a Board of Education Meeting on Sept. 24. “I was notified yesterday that this announcement was likely, but there was no confirmation until the press conference actually occurred today,” Martirano said. “This decision needs additional analysis at the local level and my staff has been directed to begin the analysis process. I will be reporting back to the board once more guidance is provided by the state and determinations are made and we do our internal vetting.”