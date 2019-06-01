Games of the Year 2017-18: Kyle Stackpole

As the beat writer for Howard County high school girls soccer, field hockey, cross country, boys basketball, girls lacrosse, baseball and indoor and outdoor track, sports reporter Kyle Stackpole has covered his share of compelling games during the 2017-18 school year. In honor of some of those memorable moments, he has selected and ranked the top 10 Howard County sports events that he covered in person. Weight was given to the quality of the game, along with the significance of the outcome. The countdown will reveal a few games each day over the next week until Kyle's pick for his Game of the Year is announced on Friday, July 20.