Reservoir and Broadneck came into their out-of-county matchup Wednesday evening in very similar positions, each trying to shake off a one-possession defeat in its previous game.
And, as fate would have it, the contest between the two as part of the annual Howard vs Anne Arundel County Challenge ended up coming down to the wire as well.
Ultimately, despite playing from behind most of the way, Jaylen Manning and the rest of the Reservoir players simply weren’t going to be denied. Manning hit a corner 3-pointer with 17 seconds left that served as the go-ahead basket in an eventual 56-52 victory over the Bruins, as the Gators closed the game on a 12-0 run to steal one on the road.
“In those final seconds of the game, when I caught the ball in the corner, the first thing that went through my head was I had to make the shot. We just lost to Centennial last week and I didn’t want to lose again,” Manning said. “I had to make the shot for the team.”
Manning’s shot from beyond the arc, which gave him 12 points on the night, put Reservoir (3-1) ahead for the first time since the opening quarter. Bobby Hill (19 points, 18 rebounds) then added a pair of free throws for the Gators in the closing seconds to seal the victory.
“I said it even after the Centennial game that we lost, this is just a really resilient group,” Reservoir coach Ian Pope said. “They play until that final whistle and when you do that good things are going to happen. Tonight, we kept fighting and got a few of those bounces to go our way. Bobby hit those clutch free throws, Jaylen stepped up and then all five guys on the floor locked in on defense.”
The late Reservoir comeback spoiled a 26-point effort from Broadneck’s Logan Vican, who had helped the Bruins build a lead as large as 10 points early in the fourth quarter. Broadneck still led 52-44 following a hook shot by Andrew Rose (10 points) with 4:04 left in regulation.
It turned out, though, that those were the final points the Bruins would score.
Reservoir turned up its pressure defense and got big baskets from Kaleb Glasper (16 points) and Aria Ameli (9 points) to go along with the clutch play late from Manning and Hill.
“We didn’t handle their pressure very well at the end and for that I have to give [Reservoir] credit, they were playing some really tough defense and then hit some really big shots,” Broadneck coach John Williams said. “But we simply didn’t execute in the half court. We have been a work in progress in regards to situations like this so far this year and you saw that again tonight.”
The matchup between the two state finalists from last season — Reservoir in 3A and Broadneck in 4A — went back-and-forth in the early stages. The lead changed hands six times before Broadneck grabbed a 17-14 lead at the end of the opening quarter.
The Bruins then put together a 12-2 run to open up the largest lead of the game for either team at 29-16 with 3:41 remaining in the half. Vican scored 15 of his points in those first 12 minutes.
“He’s been our go-to-guy for the better part of this year and has done a great job of imposing his will,” Williams said.
Reservoir did respond to get within one at the break courtesy of a 14-2 push of their own to close the second quarter. But for as close as the Gators got, Broadneck managed to re-establish its cushion in the third quarter and beginning of the fourth to go ahead by double digits once again.
It took a trapping full-court defensive effort to finally turn the tide for good in favor of Reservoir.
“It just came down to focus and execution. We had a couple lapses earlier in the second half that gave them a couple easy buckets, but once we cleaned that up we seemed to pull together,” Pope said. “We got those 50-50 balls and the guys showed how much they wanted this one. It means a lot to them to represent Howard County well.”
On the other side, the Bruins continue to be snake-bit in close games. Broadneck (2-4) lost by two, 67-65, against Great Mills on Monday and dropped a 60-55 decision against Southern to open the season. With the graduation of four key players from last year’s 4A state finalist squad, though, Williams knew coming into this winter that patience in the early going was going to be key.
“We stressed to them from the beginning not to judge our team until January,” Williams said. “We have some guys that are still getting some needed experience and their challenge is to get better each and every game. I still believe we have the pieces to be a very good basketball team, and these games will do one of two things: they will deflate you or make you a little bit more mentally tough.
“Hopefully, for us, it’s the latter.”
Reservoir 56, Broadneck 52
Re (3-1): Bobby Hill 19, Kaleb Glasper 16, Jaylen Manning 12, Aria Ameli 9.
B (2-4): Logan Vican 26, Andrew Rose 10, Mason Stillwell 8, Josh Erlich 4, Tromaine Jones 2, Mitch Murray 2.
Half: 31-30 B.