Gabby Scott, Samiyah Nasir lead Howard girls basketball to region championship win over Old Mill

While the Lions won by 18 points, the win wasn’t easy. On top of battling against a talented Old Mill squad, Howard had to overcome two obstacles. The first was the situation with who they would play in the region title. After the Lions won their region semifinal on Monday, Robinson and his staff prepared to play Meade, which defeated Old Mill 66-60, until Tuesday afternoon. Once they found out Old Mill had been giving the victory by forfeit, the Lions had to switch gears and prepare for the Patriots.