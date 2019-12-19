Old Mill girls basketball coach Rick Smith said his team practices its press defense every day.
The practice reps paid off Wednesday against River Hill, as the Patriots forced 32 turnovers en route to their 52-42 road victory.
“We practice getting after people every day,” Smith said. “We have a deep bench, and we showed that if we can wear down your starters with our press that we will be in good shape. We rely on our press defense, and we expect to create turnovers.”
Forcing a turnover per minute, the Patriots’ deep rotation and physical play style was too much for River Hill, especially in the first half. After a slow first quarter, Old Mill scored a whopping 32 points in the second period to take a 38-18 lead into halftime.
“I think that is the highest I’ve ever seen in a quarter," said Old Mill senior Mikiyah Mallet, who led all scorers with 18 points. “If we have intensity and keep our energy up, we can do that. We had a slow first quarter, but the intensity picked up in the second quarter."
River Hill head coach Teresa Waters said her Hawks’ troubles stemmed from trying to dribble through Old Mill’s press instead of pass out of it. She said a lot of the turnovers were self inflicted due to her players “panicking.”
“The turnovers came from our veteran players,” Waters said. “We didn’t have cool heads. They started arguing with each other and pointing fingers."
The game at River Hill (3-0 Howard County, 4-1 overall) started with the Hawks in full control. Sophomore Anhyia Smith scored five points and dished out two assists in the first quarter. The 11-6 lead and subsequent 14-12 advantage early in the second quarter, though, would be the last leads of the game for River Hill.
The 32-7 run in the second quarter put Old Mill (4-0) up 20 points at halftime, and while the turnovers were the main culprit, strong rebounding — or lack thereof from River Hill — also led to the scoring disparity.
“We seem to get to the glass pretty good,” Smith said. “What more would you want than to have second or third opportunities to finish?"
Mallet led the scoring barrage in the second quarter. She scored 14 points in the quarter and 18 in the game. Also chipping in for Old Mill were Deja Atkinson (11 points), Amaya Douglass (nine points) and Amani Watts (eight points and 11 rebounds).
Mallet, who was Old Mill’s first player off the bench last season, said her goal this offseason was to become a more complete player.
“I’ve definitely improved by being more versatile and shoot and drive and look for my teammates,” Mallet said.
Despite the loss, Waters said she was happy with how her team fought in the second half. The Hawks outscored the Patriots in both the third and fourth quarters. Kennedy Clark, who had been shut out in the first 20 minutes of the game, scored seven points at the end of the third period as the Hawks went on an 11-0 run to trail by 12 points heading into the fourth. The Hawks cut their deficit to eight points in the fourth but couldn’t hit enough shots to close the gap.
“I think we just ran out of steam there at the end,” Waters said. “They dug a hole, but at least they didn’t succumb and just give up.”
Smith said the opportunity to play a competitive non-county team will help both the Pats and the Hawks down the road. Both teams have had recent success in the playoffs, with Old Mill losing in the 4A state title game last season and River Hill winning the 2A championship.
“Playing what is one of the two best teams in Howard County helps us," Smith said. "It’s a big game, and it’s fun.”
Both teams are back in action Friday. River Hill travels to Oakland Mills, while Old Mill plays at Meade.
BOX SCORE:
Old Mill 52, River Hill 42
OM (4-0): M. Mallet 18, D. Atkinson 11, A. Douglas 9, A. Watts 8, J. Dews 4, S. Hymes 2.
RH (3-0 Howard County, 4-1 overall): A. Smith 16, S. Jackson 8, K. Clark 7, A. McCullough 6, E. Devine 3, A. Thompson 2.
Halftime: 38-18, OM