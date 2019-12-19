Despite the loss, Waters said she was happy with how her team fought in the second half. The Hawks outscored the Patriots in both the third and fourth quarters. Kennedy Clark, who had been shut out in the first 20 minutes of the game, scored seven points at the end of the third period as the Hawks went on an 11-0 run to trail by 12 points heading into the fourth. The Hawks cut their deficit to eight points in the fourth but couldn’t hit enough shots to close the gap.