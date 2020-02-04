The Dragons clinched a first-round bye in the IAAM B playoffs with the convincing win over Mercy. GCS will play the winner of the No. 5 vs. No. 12 seed game in the second round on Feb. 11. The Dragons will likely face off against the winner of the Severn and Maryvale Prep game on Thursday. In GCS’ win over Mercy, the Dragons held their opponent to fewer than 10 points in all four quarters. Ashlyn Bender led the Dragons with 15 points, and Blair Byrne chipped in with 12 points.