The Wilde Lake girls basketball team led by 13 at halftime and was seemingly on its way to an easy victory over Broadneck.
However, a series of challenges and a scrappy Bruins team caused the contest to become much closer in the fourth quarter with the visitors getting within five points. However, the host Wildecats battled through the adversity — their top player missing four minutes with an injury, two players fouling out and some youthful mistakes — en route to a 37-30 victory.
“That’s what I told them in the locker room,” Rhonda Corkeron said. “We were lucky that we built a little bit of a buffer with the lead. They composed themselves enough. We didn’t let them speed us up, and we were able to break their press.”
Kalani Corkeron dominated the first half, scoring 19 points and tallying five steals. But midway through the third quarter she was elbowed in the mouth and was relegated to the bench — the longest stretch of time she’s been off the court all season. She returned in the fourth quarter and ended the game with 23 points and five rebounds.
“She ate us up a little bit in the first half,” said Broadneck head coach Juan McKinney. “She’s tough.”
Mia Swaby-Rowe, the Wildecats’ second best player, was on the bench for much of the game due to foul trouble. Swaby-Rowe, a sophomore who is averaging 9.4 points per game, attempted only four shots from the field and scored two points. She fouled out in the fourth quarter, as did Lily Richards.
“It was good to have different people in this situation,” Kalani Corkeron said about winning with some bench players stepping up. “Having new people get experience in that situation shows they can handle it and that we can be successful.”
Despite the loss, McKinney said he was proud of how his team battled in the second half. Broadneck (4-11) was only a few possessions away from winning the game, which didn’t seem likely after it scored 12 points in the entire first half.
“We have 15 girls who never quit,” he said. “I’m happy they never quit. We turned the defense up in the second half and got some easy buckets.”
The Wildecats sped out to a 10-2 lead to start the game at Wilde Lake (6-8). Kalani Corkeron scored 19 of the Wildecats’ 25 first-half points, including three 3-pointers and eight free throws. She finished the game 12 for 13 from the foul line.
“It’s huge because she used to be solely a 3-point shooter,” Rhonda Corkeron said. “Now she’s going to the basket more and she’s getting fouled. She’s been really conscious about working on her free-throw shooting. If she doesn’t make half of those foul shots, it’s a different game.”
While the Cats’ offense was stifled in the second half, several players made key baskets. Claire Zimmerman made a 3-pointer in the third quarter, and freshman Audrey Loudin made the biggest basket of the fourth quarter. The Bruins cut their deficit to five points midway through the quarter, but Loudin’s layup brought the momentum back to the Wildecats.
The main reason Broadneck lost was due to poor shooting from the field. The Bruins were for 12 of 58 from the field and 3 of 22 from behind the arc.
“We’ve been struggling with shooting the ball all season,” McKinney said. “We have to shoot it with confidence.”
The win Monday is Wilde Lake’s sixth of the season. The last time the Wildecats won six or more games was their eight-win season in 2013-14.
“I think it’s really good to see some progress and some real results,” Kalani Corkeron said. “We saw some little things coming together, but not everybody sees that. Now we can see we really made that improvement.”
BOX SCORE:
Wilde Lake 37, Broadneck 30
WL (6-8): K. Corkeron 23, C. Zimmerman 7, A. Loudin 2, M. Swaby-Rowe 2, A. Mullican 2, B. Floyd 1.
B (4-11): I. Garren 7, L. Nick 6, M. Smargissi 5, N. Dowell 4, D. McCue 2, E. Shafer 2, J. Harrison 2, M. Yeomans 2.
Halftime: 25-12, WL
OTHER SCORES:
Centennial 46, Winters Mill 41
The Eagles defeated Winters Mill for their fourth straight win. Winters Mill led by six points after three quarters, but the Eagles outscored the Falcons 13-2 in the final period. Brook Anderson, who led all scorers with 13 points, made a key 3-pointer in the final period.
Box score:
C (9-7): B. Anderson 13, T. Pearson 10, L. Pellegrini 9, O. Reese 7, C. LasCasas 4, O. Jackson 2, S. Sopchick 1.
WM: Paylor 10, Kowalski 9, Barnes 7, Harmening 6, Cullison 4, Brengle 4, Loque 1.
Halftime: 27-23, WM
Glenelg Country 45, Mercy 27
The Dragons clinched a first-round bye in the IAAM B playoffs with the convincing win over Mercy. GCS will play the winner of the No. 5 vs. No. 12 seed game in the second round on Feb. 11. The Dragons will likely face off against the winner of the Severn and Maryvale Prep game on Thursday. In GCS’ win over Mercy, the Dragons held their opponent to fewer than 10 points in all four quarters. Ashlyn Bender led the Dragons with 15 points, and Blair Byrne chipped in with 12 points.
Box score:
GCS (7-4 IAAM B, 12-9): A. Bender 15, B. Byrne 12, C. Haynes 9, N. O’Ferrall 7, L. Doreen 2.
M (4-7, 10-9): M. Carroll 11, L. Panageotori 6, T. Gilmore 3, K. Edwards 2, D. Mavromihalis 2, Betley 2, C. Albert 1.
Halftime: 23-14, GCS
Boys Basketball Scores:
Centennial 68, Lansdowne 41
The Eagles had 11 different players score at least one point on the way to earning the convincing non-county victory. Joey Sedlacko (19 points) and Matt Schickner (10) led the way with double-digit scoring efforts.
C (13-3): Sedlacko 19, Schickner 10, Taylor 9, Bonner 8, Baker 7, Benavides 3, Hwang 3, Lee 3, Hockersmith 3, Lovering 2, Woerner 1.
L: Taylor S. 16, Tony G 12, Code N. 7, Michael B 2, Nathan E 2, Jaden I 1, James S 1.
Half: 22-17 C.
Glenelg Country 69, Gerstell 59
On senior night, the Dragons earned the MIAA A Conference victory, getting big games from Noah Batchelor (20 points), Cole Paar (12 points, 8 rebounds), Jordan Brathwaite (10 points, 10 rebounds), Noah Charles (9 points, 9 rebounds) and Igor Yoka-Bratasz (9 points).
GC (10-6, 13-8): Batchelor 20, Paar 12, Brathwaite 10, Charles 9, Yoka-Bratasz 9, Ejindu 7, Sween 2.
G: Noble 16, Stanton 16, Spencer 9, Thompson 7, Glover 5, Davis 2, McCreedy 2.
Half: 33-28 GC.