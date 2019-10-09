ELLICOTT CITY — Entering its game Tuesday against Indian Creek, the Glenelg Country School field hockey team hadn’t scored a goal since Sept. 16.
In the Dragons’ three games since their 4-2 win over Park in mid-September, GCS was outscored 17-0 in three losses to fellow IAAM B Conference teams.
The Dragons didn’t hesitate to break their scoreless streak in their 1-0 win over the visiting Eagles on Tuesday, as senior forward Kayla Rich scored the game’s only goal about five minutes into the contest.
“We’ve had a little bit of a rocky season, but our team spirit has been strong,” Rich said. “That’s what I look for in a team. We’re a family, and we’re all super close.”
Rich’s goal was assisted by senior Maddy Sesay. The Dragons attack used its speed in transition, as senior Sam Wollman sent a pass into the circle for Sesay, who found Rich wide open on the far post.
“The past couple of games we’ve had very few shots on our goal,” said GCS head coach Anne Smith. “It was very exciting for them to score there.”
Rich, Sesay and Wollman are all senior captains for the Dragons, and Smith said their leadership on the attack is crucial for the style she wants GCS (4-4) to play.
“They’re very important to our team,” Smith said. “One of the things we try to do is play very aggressively. We have a number of speedy girls. We try to use our speed.”
The Dragons also got a solid performance from junior goalie Krissy Verma, who pitched her second shutout of the season. Verma, who at times this season has been peppered with shots by opposing offenses and saved 15-plus shots multiple times, is excellent at communicating with her defenders, Rich said.
“Our goalie is the most important person on the team,” Rich said. “She’s the face of our team. She knows how to guide the defense. We have some new people on the team, and Krissy is very good at giving direction and encouragement.”
Despite allowing the early goal, Indian Creek’s defense was stout for the remainder of the game. The Eagles controlled possession for stretches of both the first and second half, which helped neutralize Glenelg Country’s speed.
“Credit to them that their speed caught us off guard, and they were able to capitalize,” said Indian Creek head coach Jesse Larson. “But our defense adjusted afterwards, and we were able to channel them into the places where they’re not so dangerous.”
While the Eagles didn’t have many chances to score, their best opportunity came late in the game. With about two minutes remaining, a GCS player received a yellow card and was put in the penalty box. Despite the advantage, the Eagles couldn’t score to send the game to overtime.
“Our struggle is creating offense,” Larson said. “We just need to find that person who has the hunger to do whatever needs to be done to put the ball on net.”
Despite the nonconference loss, Indian Creek (5-6-1) is enjoying a solid season in the IAAM C Conference. The Eagles are in third place with a 4-2-1 record in conference play. Larson credits his four seniors — Kendyl Underwood, Liz Foster, Sonia Homick and Mariam Bizri — for their “great leadership” this season.
“The seniors are really showing what it takes to be a competitor and a student-athlete,” he said.
Indian Creek is back in action Friday against Elizabeth Seton, while Glenelg Country’s next game is Monday, Oct. 14, against Severn.
Glenelg Country School 1, Indian Creek 0
Goals: GCS — Kayla Rich.
Assists: GCS — Maddy Sesay.
Halftime: 1-0, GCS