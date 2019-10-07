For a fourth straight season Crofton Country Club will play host to the District V golf championship tournament, with players from Anne Arundel and Howard County scheduled to compete Tuesday morning.
Golfers will tee off under a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. and will be aiming to qualify for the state championship tournament, which is scheduled for Oct. 28-30 at the University of Maryland Golf Course.
Teams are allowed to send five players to compete at districts, with the top four scores counting toward the official team score. Coaches are allowed to mix male and female players among their five participants.
Any team that shoots a combined score of 332 or better among its top four players will qualify for states, regardless of what place it finishes in regards to the other schools in its classification. If no school hits the 332 mark, the top four-player team in the 4A/3A and 2A/1A classifications will advance to the state tournament.
For a point of reference, the classification breakdown for District V is:
4A/3A: Annapolis, Arundel, Atholton, Broadneck, Centennial, Chesapeake, Glen Burnie, Hammond, Howard, Long Reach, Marriotts Ridge, Meade, Mt. Hebron, North County, Northeast, Old Mill, Reservoir, River Hill, Severna Park and South River.
2A/1A: Chesapeake Science Pt., Glenelg, Oakland Mills, Southern and Wilde Lake.
For individuals, the qualifying number is 82 for males and 91 for females. But shooting the qualifying score does not necessarily guarantee advancement, as that individual must also be in the top one-eighth of the remaining players after subtracting participants who advanced with their teams.
Last year the District V tournament at Crofton saw seven male individuals shoot 82 or better that were not on qualifying teams and all seven made it to states. There were two girls to shoot 92 or better that weren’t part of advancing teams and both qualified.
As for the groups themselves, the top boys group features both the Anne Arundel County tournament champion — Mason Jones of South River — and the top scorer from the regular season in Howard County — Branden Nguyen of Atholton. Also in that first group are Glenelg’s Caleb Taylor and Severna Park’s DA Regala.
Taylor won last year’s district title by three strokes with an even-par round of 72.
For the girls, the top group features the Anne Arundel County tournament champion Angelina Hwang of Arundel — and the defending district champion — Faith McIlvain of Marriotts Ridge. Also in the foursome are Centennial’s Morgan Taylor and Howard’s Logan Lurie.
Hole Assignments (seed score in ()):
GIRLS
10A: Faith McIlvain, Marriotts Ridge (74); Morgan Taylor, Centennial (80); Logan Lurie, Howard (80); Angelina Hwang, Arundel (84).
9: Alana Alexander-Giles, Marriotts Ridge (82); Ally Abruscato, Glenelg (82); Karlie Zamora, North County (86); Ingrid Wells, Severna Park (88).
8B: Adrienne Lesho, River Hill (88); Katrina Schultz, Severna Park (90); Erin Jeong, Centennial (92); Sydney Heuvel, Old Mill (93).
17B: Emily Screws, Severna Park (92); Lindsey Sands, Wilde Lake (95); Kate Abunassar, Reservoir (95).
16A: Campbell Haney, Severna Park (96); Cayla Haney, Chesapeake (98); Lily Baker, South River (100).
16B: Clare Bowen, Wilde Lake (100); Nicole Fox-Ciminelli, South River (104); Gemma Valeo, Arundel (110).
BOYS
10B: Branden Nguyen, Atholton (72); Caleb Taylor, Glenelg (74); Mason Jones, South River (75); DA Regala, Severna Park (76).
8A: Ty Sams, Centennial (75); Cam Deiuliis, River Hill (77); Joey Fidyk, South River (77); Champ Wert, Arundel (78).
7A: Dustin Stocksdale, Centennial (75); Cam Campbell, Atholton (76); Jai Sheth, Howard (78); Akash Marakath, Marriotts Ridge (78).
7B: Justin Allen, Marriotts Ridge (78); Jackson Graves, River Hill (79); Brendan Heptner, Northeast (80); Aidan Dillahay, South River (80).
6: Justin Gutierrez, Reservoir (80); Daniel Tuma, Marriotts Ridge (80); Conarie Steinbach, Centennial (81); Nolan Chong, Atholton (81).
5A: Roggen King, Glenelg (82); Gregory Heiger, Howard (82); Connor Bliss, Arundel (84); Trace Teodori, Reservoir (84).
5B: Klaus Wood, Centennial (85); Devan Grover, Old Mill (85); Robbie Graham, River Hill (85); Daniel Bachara, South River (85).
4: Michael Gloth, Glenelg (85); Luke Chory, Atholton (86); Daylan Sears, North County (86); Peter Regala, Severna Park (86).
3A: Jarrett Maynor, Howard (86); Tyler McDonald, South River (86); Connor Hackett, Arundel (87); Collin Regan, River Hill (88).
3B: Shayan Kassiri, Howard (86); Henry Hilger, Wilde Lake (88); Tucker McDonough, Severna Park (88); Luke Farne, Broadneck (91).
2A: John Welch, Reservoir (90); Liam Mahoney, Severna Park (90); Garrett Snyder, Mt. Hebron (90); Kieran Walshe, Broadneck (91).
2B: Diante Dozier, Meade (92); Jason Van Tine, Mt. Hebron (92); Zachary Sims, Southern (92); Colin Bright, Broadneck (92).
1A: Billy Edwards, Broadneck (93); Ian Fitzgerald, Southern (93); Max Fletcher, Chesapeake (94); Hank Goldstein, Annapolis (95).
1B: Darren Hoffmann, Broadneck (94); James Young IV, Annapolis (96); Mac Arida, Arundel (96); Christopher Higgins, Chesapeake (96).
18: Donovan Wynn, Old Mill (96); Zachary Hawley, Southern (97); Jack Bortle, Chesapeake (98).
17: Josh Colangelo, Chesapeake (98); Alexander Hoot, Old Mill (98); Ethan Kennedy, North County (100).