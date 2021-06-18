Chesapeake softball beats Reservoir, 3-1, in 3A final to capture first state championship since 2008

Two years ago, Jerzie Nutile made Chesapeake coach Don Ellenberger a pinky promise.
They were walking off University of Maryland’s softball field in defeat, having just lost the 2019 Class 3A state championship game.
Nutile, then a sophomore, made her coach a promise: she would win it for him before it was all said and done.
And you can’t break a pinky promise.
For the first time since 2008, the Cougars ascended to the top as they defeated Reservoir, 3-1, Friday morning to win the 3A state title at Bachman Sports Complex in Glen Burnie.
Norah Hart tripled and scored on Kaitlyn Young’s RBI single in the top of the second — the first run the Gators have allowed so far this postseason — and sophomore Sam Larkin hit a two-run home run in the fifth which proved enough for Chesapeake (16-1) offensively against Reservoir senior pitcher Kylee Gunkel.
The Gators threatened in the bottom of the seventh as Courtney Johnson led off the inning with a single and reached third with one out before scoring on Kayla Ecker’s groundout. But Nutile was able to corral the final out against the next batter and hand Reservoir (15-1) its only loss of the season.
For Nutile, this moment tops everything she’s done in her life, she said.
“I have been waiting for this moment since sixth grade. He [Ellenberger] watched me and I’ve been waiting and waiting,” said Nutile, who pitched 5 ⅔ perfect innings before allowing her first hit. “I said, ‘I’m going to get there, we’re going to win it — and it’s going to be amazing.’”
Her near-perfect game seemed something out of a fairytale, and it dawned on Nutile as she stood with her teammates on the sideline waiting to hoist the championship trophy. She turned to her teammates, and said, “3-1. It’s the same.”
Chesapeake’s last title 13 years ago came by the same score. Its pitcher, Lauren Gibson, tossed a no-hitter.
“It doesn’t even feel real,” said Nutile, who pitched all seven innings and allowed one earned run on three hits and struck out eight while walking none. “I am so emotional. It is crazy that it has been [13] years since we’ve won. We deserved it. We worked hard, practiced every day, never let up. We came back when we were down.”
After Reservoir got on the board in the final innings, Larkin approached her star pitcher in the circle to calm her nerves. “Relax,” she told Nutile, “we can do this.”
“I love Sam so much. Honestly, without her, we wouldn’t be here,” Nutile said. “… She’s somebody who hasn’t been noticed enough.”
It didn’t matter that Nutile didn’t reach perfection. The Chesapeake senior proved she was the good enough with the top-notch defense being played behind her.
Flawless, Nutile said.
“For this to be my last year, and for these girls to do what they did for me, I’m just so grateful for them,” Nutile said.
Chesapeake tallied nine hits on Gunkel, who allowed three earned runs while striking out five and walking two in seven innings but was coming off four consecutive postseason shutouts.
The decisive hit — the two-run blast off Larkin’s bat — sailed just beyond the right-field fence and just inside the foul pole. It was Larkin’s second time going deep in three days, as the catcher had the go-ahead three run shot in a 6-4 state semifinal victory against Northern-Calvert Wednesday.
“Sam really does not know how good she’s going to be yet,” Ellenberger said. “Her career’s going to be unbelievable.”
No team has scored more runs on the Gators this year, who watched their perfect season end one game shy of winning their first state title. Coming into its first state finals appearance, Reservoir had allowed just six runs all season.
Sophomore Maggie Frisvold and junior Madison Granzo ended Nutile’s bid for perfection with back-to-back hits in the bottom of the sixth inning.
“I think [Nutile] actually got better throughout the game, which is something I heard about her,” Reservoir coach Julie Frisvold said. “So that sixth and seventh inning was huge for us, because we had to be aggressive. Even though we didn’t score in the sixth, Madison and Maggie coming through with two outs to extend that inning really gave us the confidence we needed to then go get on the board in the seventh.”
The fundamentals Chesapeake displayed were equally as important as the right arm of Nutile. After all, the coaches staged the “most boring practice team” in Anne Arundel County, always working on little things. It was Nutile, the only senior on the roster, who preached those ideals.
“You see where we ended up,” Ellenberger said. “She kept hounding everyone all year, this is what we got to do, this is how we got to do it.
“You just hope they can handle the pressure. And today, they did.”
Hart hadn’t had enough of big moments, either.
As the ball screamed off her bat in the second inning and sailed toward the fence, Reservoir center fielder Rhiannon Little worked so hard to stop it she half spilled into the mesh wall. Meanwhile, Hart glided around the base-paths like wind on water and reached third base for a triple..
Young slapped the next pitch for a single to drive in Hart for the first run.
Chesapeake’s fielders took care of Reservoir for Nutile over and over again as the Gators tried to work up a response. Even Nutile’s knee played a role; it took the impact of a line drive from the Ecker, and the ball ricocheted into Cougars third baseman Alison Pollack’s glove, eliminating what would’ve been Reservoir’s first hit in the bottom of the second.
While Nutile continued simmering toward perfection, Chesapeake put on a show.
The No. 9 hitter, Alana Watts, walked to the plate under the shadow of two outs in the fifth inning. She withstood a long at-bat and cracked a hard line drive to deep center for a hit.
“Being able to not crack under pressure, especially as a freshman, she’s pretty awesome,” Larkin said.
That was her first of two monster hits. Ellenberger felt pretty good about his choice to bring Watts up from junior varsity midway through the season.
“I changed the lineup all around to fit her in, and it’s paid off,” the coach said.
Larkin stepped out next, glancing at the outfield that was about to be hers.
On the first pitch of the at-bat, she belted the offering to right and just out of the outstretched arm of Reservoir right fielder Clare Andrews, who crashed through the mesh fence trying to make the grab.
“I saw the girls drop a beat after that home run and it probably took us an inning or so to really find that fight again,” Julie Frisvold said.
Nutile knew it was gone. She turned to her coaches and said so.
“She’s phenomenal,” Ellenberger said of Larkin.
For Reservoir, the defeat stings and extends Howard County softball’s state championship drought to 14 years. No team since Hammond in 2007 has hoisted the championship trophy, the only to do so in county history.
“The heart of this team showed today. They never gave up and going up against this level of pitching is very difficult and sometimes takes awhile to adjust to,” Julie Frisvold said. “It makes me very proud that the girls stayed fighting until that last out.”
Brent Kennedy contributed to this article.