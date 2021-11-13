(Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Howard County Sports Howard County Maryland River Hill vs Arundel Class 3A field hockey final | PHOTOS By Brian Krista Nov 13, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement River Hill and Arundel during the MPSSAA Class 3A field hockey state championship at Washington College on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (Brian Krista) River Hill vs Arundel field hockey state final River Hill's Laura Mason fires a shot over Arundel keeper Savannah Brooks for a first quarter goal during the MPSSAA Class 3A field hockey state championship at Washington College on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) River Hill vs Arundel field hockey state final River Hill's Maddie Vasilios sends the ball airborne over Arundel opponents during the MPSSAA Class 3A field hockey state championship at Washington College on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) River Hill vs Arundel field hockey state final Arundel goalie Savannah Brooks moves to the ball, thwarting a scoring chance by River Hill's Laura Mason during the MPSSAA Class 3A field hockey state championship at Washington College on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) River Hill vs Arundel field hockey state final River Hill players line up prior to the game against Arundel during the MPSSAA Class 3A field hockey state championship at Washington College on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) River Hill vs Arundel field hockey state final River Hill's Laura Mason (16) celebrates with teammates following a first quarter goal against Arundel during the MPSSAA Class 3A field hockey state championship at Washington College on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) River Hill vs Arundel field hockey state final Arundel's Jillian Trout, right, tries to send a shot beyond the defense of River Hill's Allie Young during the MPSSAA Class 3A field hockey state championship at Washington College on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) River Hill vs Arundel field hockey state final River Hill's Claire Slade, left, tries to stop the progress of Arundel's Madison Barber during the MPSSAA Class 3A field hockey state championship at Washington College on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) River Hill vs Arundel field hockey state final Arundel's Lana Hamilton, left, tries to maneuver away from pressure by River Hill's Carolyn Dzubak during the MPSSAA Class 3A field hockey state championship at Washington College on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) River Hill vs Arundel field hockey state final River Hill's Maddie Lynott, left, and Arundel's Lauren Schoenberger battle for ball control during the MPSSAA Class 3A field hockey state championship at Washington College on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) River Hill vs Arundel field hockey state final Arundel teammate celebrate a goal in the second quarter during the MPSSAA Class 3A field hockey state championship at Washington College on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) River Hill vs Arundel field hockey state final River Hill's Allie Young moves with the ball as Arundel's Lauren Egan chases close behind during the MPSSAA Class 3A field hockey state championship at Washington College on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) River Hill vs Arundel field hockey state final River Hill's Laura Mason tries to get a shot off as Arundel's Lauren Egan and goalie Savannah Brooks anticipate her moves during the MPSSAA Class 3A field hockey state championship at Washington College on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) River Hill vs Arundel field hockey state final River Hill's Puja Nanjappa tries to send a pass beyond Arundel defenders Brooke Hall and Aly Dinmore during the MPSSAA Class 3A field hockey state championship at Washington College on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) River Hill vs Arundel field hockey state final River Hill head coach Shelly Chamness accepts the team's finalist trophy following their 2-1 loss to Arundel during the MPSSAA Class 3A field hockey state championship at Washington College on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) River Hill vs Arundel field hockey state final Disappointed River Hill players wait to accept their finalist medals following their 2-1 loss to Arundel during the MPSSAA Class 3A field hockey state championship at Washington College on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) River Hill vs Arundel field hockey state final Arundel's Lana Hamilton controsl the ball as she spins away from pressure by River Hill's Maddie Vasilios during the MPSSAA Class 3A field hockey state championship at Washington College on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) River Hill vs Arundel field hockey state final Arundel head coach Carrie Vosburg presents their trophy to her players following their 2-1 win over River Hill during the MPSSAA Class 3A field hockey state championship at Washington College on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) River Hill vs Arundel field hockey state final Arundel teammates celebrate with their trophy following their 2-1 win over River Hill during the MPSSAA Class 3A field hockey state championship at Washington College on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) River Hill vs Arundel field hockey state final Arundel celebrates with their trophy following their 2-1 win over River Hill during the MPSSAA Class 3A field hockey state championship at Washington College on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) River Hill vs Arundel field hockey state final Arundel's Aly Dinmore tries to get a shot off as keeper Jocelyn Baker and River Hill defenders get in position to make a stop during the MPSSAA Class 3A field hockey state championship at Washington College on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) River Hill vs Arundel field hockey state final Arundel teammates celebrate their 2-1 win over River Hill during the MPSSAA Class 3A field hockey state championship at Washington College on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) River Hill vs Arundel field hockey state final Kylie Sharpe jumps into the arms of Arundel keeper Savannah Brooks as the team celebrates their 2-1 over River Hill during the MPSSAA Class 3A field hockey state championship at Washington College on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) River Hill vs Arundel field hockey state final Arundel celebate in front of their fans following their 2-1 win over River Hill during the MPSSAA Class 3A field hockey state championship at Washington College on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)