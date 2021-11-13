xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">

River Hill vs Arundel Class 3A field hockey final | PHOTOS

River Hill's Laura Mason tries to get a shot off as Arundel's Lauren Egan and goalie Savannah Brooks anticipate her moves during the MPSSAA Class 3A field hockey state championship at Washington College on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
(Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

River Hill vs Arundel Class 3A field hockey final | PHOTOS

By
Nov 13, 2021
Advertisement
Advertisement
River Hill and Arundel during the MPSSAA Class 3A field hockey state championship at Washington College on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
(Brian Krista)
River Hill vs Arundel field hockey state final
River Hill's Laura Mason fires a shot over Arundel keeper Savannah Brooks for a first quarter goal during the MPSSAA Class 3A field hockey state championship at Washington College on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
River Hill's Laura Mason fires a shot over Arundel keeper Savannah Brooks for a first quarter goal during the MPSSAA Class 3A field hockey state championship at Washington College on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
River Hill vs Arundel field hockey state final
River Hill's Maddie Vasilios sends the ball airborne over Arundel opponents during the MPSSAA Class 3A field hockey state championship at Washington College on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
River Hill's Maddie Vasilios sends the ball airborne over Arundel opponents during the MPSSAA Class 3A field hockey state championship at Washington College on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
River Hill vs Arundel field hockey state final
Arundel goalie Savannah Brooks moves to the ball, thwarting a scoring chance by River Hill's Laura Mason during the MPSSAA Class 3A field hockey state championship at Washington College on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
Arundel goalie Savannah Brooks moves to the ball, thwarting a scoring chance by River Hill's Laura Mason during the MPSSAA Class 3A field hockey state championship at Washington College on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
River Hill vs Arundel field hockey state final
River Hill players line up prior to the game against Arundel during the MPSSAA Class 3A field hockey state championship at Washington College on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
River Hill players line up prior to the game against Arundel during the MPSSAA Class 3A field hockey state championship at Washington College on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
River Hill vs Arundel field hockey state final
River Hill's Laura Mason (16) celebrates with teammates following a first quarter goal against Arundel during the MPSSAA Class 3A field hockey state championship at Washington College on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
River Hill's Laura Mason (16) celebrates with teammates following a first quarter goal against Arundel during the MPSSAA Class 3A field hockey state championship at Washington College on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
River Hill vs Arundel field hockey state final
Arundel's Jillian Trout, right, tries to send a shot beyond the defense of River Hill's Allie Young during the MPSSAA Class 3A field hockey state championship at Washington College on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
Arundel's Jillian Trout, right, tries to send a shot beyond the defense of River Hill's Allie Young during the MPSSAA Class 3A field hockey state championship at Washington College on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
River Hill vs Arundel field hockey state final
River Hill's Claire Slade, left, tries to stop the progress of Arundel's Madison Barber during the MPSSAA Class 3A field hockey state championship at Washington College on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
River Hill's Claire Slade, left, tries to stop the progress of Arundel's Madison Barber during the MPSSAA Class 3A field hockey state championship at Washington College on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
River Hill vs Arundel field hockey state final
Arundel's Lana Hamilton, left, tries to maneuver away from pressure by River Hill's Carolyn Dzubak during the MPSSAA Class 3A field hockey state championship at Washington College on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
Arundel's Lana Hamilton, left, tries to maneuver away from pressure by River Hill's Carolyn Dzubak during the MPSSAA Class 3A field hockey state championship at Washington College on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
River Hill vs Arundel field hockey state final
River Hill's Maddie Lynott, left, and Arundel's Lauren Schoenberger battle for ball control during the MPSSAA Class 3A field hockey state championship at Washington College on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
River Hill's Maddie Lynott, left, and Arundel's Lauren Schoenberger battle for ball control during the MPSSAA Class 3A field hockey state championship at Washington College on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
River Hill vs Arundel field hockey state final
Arundel teammate celebrate a goal in the second quarter during the MPSSAA Class 3A field hockey state championship at Washington College on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
Arundel teammate celebrate a goal in the second quarter during the MPSSAA Class 3A field hockey state championship at Washington College on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
River Hill vs Arundel field hockey state final
River Hill's Allie Young moves with the ball as Arundel's Lauren Egan chases close behind during the MPSSAA Class 3A field hockey state championship at Washington College on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
River Hill's Allie Young moves with the ball as Arundel's Lauren Egan chases close behind during the MPSSAA Class 3A field hockey state championship at Washington College on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
River Hill vs Arundel field hockey state final
River Hill's Laura Mason tries to get a shot off as Arundel's Lauren Egan and goalie Savannah Brooks anticipate her moves during the MPSSAA Class 3A field hockey state championship at Washington College on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
River Hill's Laura Mason tries to get a shot off as Arundel's Lauren Egan and goalie Savannah Brooks anticipate her moves during the MPSSAA Class 3A field hockey state championship at Washington College on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
River Hill vs Arundel field hockey state final
River Hill's Puja Nanjappa tries to send a pass beyond Arundel defenders Brooke Hall and Aly Dinmore during the MPSSAA Class 3A field hockey state championship at Washington College on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
River Hill's Puja Nanjappa tries to send a pass beyond Arundel defenders Brooke Hall and Aly Dinmore during the MPSSAA Class 3A field hockey state championship at Washington College on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
River Hill vs Arundel field hockey state final
River Hill head coach Shelly Chamness accepts the team's finalist trophy following their 2-1 loss to Arundel during the MPSSAA Class 3A field hockey state championship at Washington College on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
River Hill head coach Shelly Chamness accepts the team's finalist trophy following their 2-1 loss to Arundel during the MPSSAA Class 3A field hockey state championship at Washington College on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
River Hill vs Arundel field hockey state final
Disappointed River Hill players wait to accept their finalist medals following their 2-1 loss to Arundel during the MPSSAA Class 3A field hockey state championship at Washington College on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
Disappointed River Hill players wait to accept their finalist medals following their 2-1 loss to Arundel during the MPSSAA Class 3A field hockey state championship at Washington College on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
River Hill vs Arundel field hockey state final
Arundel's Lana Hamilton controsl the ball as she spins away from pressure by River Hill's Maddie Vasilios during the MPSSAA Class 3A field hockey state championship at Washington College on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
Arundel's Lana Hamilton controsl the ball as she spins away from pressure by River Hill's Maddie Vasilios during the MPSSAA Class 3A field hockey state championship at Washington College on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
River Hill vs Arundel field hockey state final
Arundel head coach Carrie Vosburg presents their trophy to her players following their 2-1 win over River Hill during the MPSSAA Class 3A field hockey state championship at Washington College on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
Arundel head coach Carrie Vosburg presents their trophy to her players following their 2-1 win over River Hill during the MPSSAA Class 3A field hockey state championship at Washington College on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
River Hill vs Arundel field hockey state final
Arundel teammates celebrate with their trophy following their 2-1 win over River Hill during the MPSSAA Class 3A field hockey state championship at Washington College on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
Arundel teammates celebrate with their trophy following their 2-1 win over River Hill during the MPSSAA Class 3A field hockey state championship at Washington College on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
River Hill vs Arundel field hockey state final
Arundel celebrates with their trophy following their 2-1 win over River Hill during the MPSSAA Class 3A field hockey state championship at Washington College on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
Arundel celebrates with their trophy following their 2-1 win over River Hill during the MPSSAA Class 3A field hockey state championship at Washington College on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
River Hill vs Arundel field hockey state final
Arundel's Aly Dinmore tries to get a shot off as keeper Jocelyn Baker and River Hill defenders get in position to make a stop during the MPSSAA Class 3A field hockey state championship at Washington College on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
Arundel's Aly Dinmore tries to get a shot off as keeper Jocelyn Baker and River Hill defenders get in position to make a stop during the MPSSAA Class 3A field hockey state championship at Washington College on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
River Hill vs Arundel field hockey state final
Arundel teammates celebrate their 2-1 win over River Hill during the MPSSAA Class 3A field hockey state championship at Washington College on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
Arundel teammates celebrate their 2-1 win over River Hill during the MPSSAA Class 3A field hockey state championship at Washington College on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
River Hill vs Arundel field hockey state final
Kylie Sharpe jumps into the arms of Arundel keeper Savannah Brooks as the team celebrates their 2-1 over River Hill during the MPSSAA Class 3A field hockey state championship at Washington College on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
Kylie Sharpe jumps into the arms of Arundel keeper Savannah Brooks as the team celebrates their 2-1 over River Hill during the MPSSAA Class 3A field hockey state championship at Washington College on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
River Hill vs Arundel field hockey state final
Arundel celebate in front of their fans following their 2-1 win over River Hill during the MPSSAA Class 3A field hockey state championship at Washington College on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
Arundel celebate in front of their fans following their 2-1 win over River Hill during the MPSSAA Class 3A field hockey state championship at Washington College on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement