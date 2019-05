Piccadilly Circus tent master John Walker, left, and manager Dick Garden discuss where to assemble the circus' welcome tent.

Several camels rest under a tent while performers and employees with the Piccadilly Circus set up for this week's event at the Howard County Fairgrounds in West Friendship.

The Piccadilly Circus is setting up its tents and equipment at the Howard County Fairgrounds on Tuesday, April 9, in preparation for its performances, which run from Wednesday, April 10 - Sunday, April 14.

Staff photos by Jon Sham