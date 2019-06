Education: Bachelor of Economics and Masters in Finance both from Loyola University in MD Occupation: Owner of small financial agency in Ellicott City for 13 years. Budgeting and Financial professional services. Home: Ellicott City Age: 50 Previous Political Experience: I have never run for Public Office before this campaign. Baltimore Sun questionnare: http://elections.baltimoresun.com/candidates/lisa-markovitz/ Candidate profile: http://bsun.md/1c70SLj