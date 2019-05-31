Exploring the Patapsco Valley with new Patapsco Heritage Greenway Director Mary Catherine Cochran
Mary Catherine Cochran was recently hired as executive director of the Patapsco Heritage Greenway, an organization dedicated to the preservation of the historic and environmental resources of the Patapsco Valley. On March 21, she took a walk through Patapsco Valley State Park with Betsy McMillion, who is in charge of the organization's environmental and restoration programs, to survey the area.
By Amanda Yeager, ayeager@tribune.com
