Leah Hinners, 12, of Ellicott City finds a comfortable spot to read inside Greenrow Books on Main Street in Ellicott City.

Beth Panageotou owner of the newly-opened Greenrow Books on Main Street in Ellicott City on Saturday, November 22.

Greenrow Books and Simply Divine Boutique are the two newest shops to open on Main Street in Ellicott City.

Brian Krista, Baltimore Sun Media Group