Nicole Munchel / Baltimore Sun Media Group

Ann Palardy of Ellicott City, center, works out with fellow 50+ Senior Center members during the Agewell Aerobics class Wednesday afternoon. The Ellicott City 50+ senior center has been renovated and expanded into another building where fitness classes are being taught. Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman unveils the renovated Ellicott City 50+ senior center, complete with a new fitness center, on Thursday.