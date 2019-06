Dunloggin students Claudia Pilcher, left, and Natalie Varela help release 750 oysters into the Chesapeake Bay on May 23. The students spent the year raising and caring for the oysters.

Students at Dunloggin Middle School in Ellicott City school raised their own oysters, and on Thursday, May 23, introduced about 750 live oysters into the bay during their annual trip to Annapolis.

Submitted photos