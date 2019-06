Marriotts Ridge High School prom at Marriott Inner Harbor at Camden Yards in Baltimore Saturday, May 3, 2014. (Photo by Steve Ruark)

Marriotts Ridge High School prom at Marriott Inner Harbor at Camden Yards in Baltimore Saturday, May 3, 2014. (Photo by Steve Ruark)

Marriotts Ridge High School had its senior prom at Marriott Inner Harbor at Camden Yards in Baltimore on Saturday, May 3, 2014.

Photos by Steve Ruark