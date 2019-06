Al Drago / Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD 7/19/14- Brandon Hollinger, from Baltimore, smiles as he has his picture taken by Adara Carter, in front of a roach car in the Art Cars area at Artscape 2014 on Saturday. The two were on their lunch break from working at The Loading Dock exhibit. Al Drago/Baltimore Sun--# ORG XMIT: B583876164Z.1