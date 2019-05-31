Joseph's 'Technicolor Dreamcoat' in Howard County [Pictures]
The Howard County Summer Theatre program rehearses its upcoming show, 'Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.' Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical take on the biblical story follows Joseph, the favorite son of Jacob who can interpret dreams, but is sold into slavery by his jealous brothers. Before long, he is working as the pharoah's No. 2.
Staff photos by Jon Sham
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad