Joseph's 'Technicolor Dreamcoat' in Howard County [Pictures]

The cast of the Howard County Summer Theatre program's production of 'Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat' rehearses a number. Center is Cameron Cox, of Columbia, who plays the lead role of Joseph.

The Howard County Summer Theatre program rehearses its upcoming show, 'Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.' Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical take on the biblical story follows Joseph, the favorite son of Jacob who can interpret dreams, but is sold into slavery by his jealous brothers. Before long, he is working as the pharoah's No. 2.

Staff photos by Jon Sham