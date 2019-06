Wilde Lake's Lindsey Williams fights to pull down a rebound between Marriotts Ridge teammates Jenna Kerr, left, and Cassie Evans.

Wilde Lake's Rachel Lazris, left, draws a foul from Marriotts Ridge's Sarah Blalock during a girls basketball game on Marriotts Ridge High School on Monday, Feb. 10.

Marriotts Ridge and Wilde Lake in action during a girls basketball game on Marriotts Ridge High School on Monday, Feb. 10.

Staff photos by Brian Krista