Maryland Howard

Howard Co. players on Towson football [Pictures]

Towson University will play North Dakota State in the NCAA Division I Football Championship Game on Saturday at 2 p.m. in Frisco, Texas. Several Howard County high school football products are on the Tigers roster. Click through to see who they are.
By Andrew Conrad, aconrad@tribune.com
