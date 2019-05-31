Howard Co. players on Towson football [Pictures]

HTML Online Editor Sample
6'0'', 238 pounds, #58
At Wilde Lake (2010-2013): Helped Wildecats win 3A football state championship as a sophomore in 2010, making 36 tackles. Led team with 87 tackles (12 for loss), two forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries as a junior captain in 2011. Rushed for 433 yards and four touchdowns as a senior captain, making 83 tackles on defense. Named All-County in basketball and football as a senior. Averaged 12 points and eight rebounds per game as senior captain on the basketball team.
At Towson: True freshman middle linebacker is second string on the depth chart and playing on special teams. Fielded two kickoffs and made six tackles with a pass break-up, seeing the field in five games. Pre-business major with a 3.3 GPA.
6'3", 190 pounds, #53 At Reservoir (2010-2013): Howard County Defensive Player of the Year as a senior. Made 98 tackles with two sacks and two interceptions to lead Gators to first football playoff berth. At Towson: Undeclared major is a redshirt this season, but assistant coach Derrick Johnson says Simms has "a real bright future" with the Tigers.
Towson University will play North Dakota State in the NCAA Division I Football Championship Game on Saturday at 2 p.m. in Frisco, Texas. Several Howard County high school football products are on the Tigers roster. Click through to see who they are.
By Andrew Conrad, aconrad@tribune.com