Howard Co. players on Towson football [Pictures]

HTML Online Editor Sample

6'0'', 238 pounds, #58

At Wilde Lake (2010-2013): Helped Wildecats win 3A football state championship as a sophomore in 2010, making 36 tackles. Led team with 87 tackles (12 for loss), two forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries as a junior captain in 2011. Rushed for 433 yards and four touchdowns as a senior captain, making 83 tackles on defense. Named All-County in basketball and football as a senior. Averaged 12 points and eight rebounds per game as senior captain on the basketball team.

At Towson: True freshman middle linebacker is second string on the depth chart and playing on special teams. Fielded two kickoffs and made six tackles with a pass break-up, seeing the field in five games. Pre-business major with a 3.3 GPA.