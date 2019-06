Photo by Matt Hazlett

The Gladiators have put together a quality season, and even have a chance to beat last year's records both in county and overall play. In Chris Beil's first season at the helm of the varsity program, there has been a lot to be proud of. The development of players like Lauren Wright, Ally Forejt and Olivia Nowlin, among others, keeps the squad in contention in almost every game. But, underclassmen like Julia Wolfrey, Miranda Mattis and Grace Butera should make for an exciting future for fans on Burntwoods Road. Next two county games: vs. Reservoir (Feb. 11); at River Hill (Feb. 13)