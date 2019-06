Photo by Israel Carunungan/Long Reach Boosters

After scoring 20 goals in its first three games this season, Long Reach has struggled mightily to find the back of the net with only 12 tallies in its last five contests. The Lightning hit a low point after a 8-2 loss to Oakland Mills on Tuesday, but they can pick themselves back up against Hammond on Friday. They face Wilde Lake, which they beat earlier this season, on April 24. Up next: vs. Hammond (4/17), vs. Glenelg (4/21).