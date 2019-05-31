Join the Orioles at Brews & O’s on June 10th! Don’t miss your chance and get tickets today.
Campanaro returns to River Hill

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Michael Campanaro, a 2009 graduate of River Hill High School, returned to the school to sign autographs and greet fans in support of a Toys for Tots toy drive, Friday, Nov. 14.
