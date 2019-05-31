Campanaro returns to River Hill

Brian Krista, Baltimore Sun Media Group
Ravens wide receiver Michael Campanaro, a 2009 graduate of River Hill High School, signs the shirt of Adriano DiFranco, 8, while Domenic Williams, 10, right, looks on during a Toys for Tots drive at River Hill on Friday, Nov. 14.
SEE MORE GALLERIES
Brian Krista, Baltimore Sun Media Group
Ravens wide receiver Michael Campanaro, a 2009 graduate of River Hill High, poses for a group picture with Debi Hochkeppel of Ellicott City, her son Troy, left, and family friend Sean Cutick, right, during a Toys for Tots drive at River Hill on Friday, Nov. 14.
SEE MORE GALLERIES
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Michael Campanaro, a 2009 graduate of River Hill High School, returned to the school to sign autographs and greet fans in support of a Toys for Tots toy drive, Friday, Nov. 14.
Brian Krista, Baltimore Sun Media Group