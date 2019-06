Chapelgate's Matt Frierson, top, looks to pass to teammate Malik Grandy, bottom.

Chapelgate's Seth Madden, left, dribbles the ball while being pressured by Long Reach's Ryan Menusan, right.

Chapelgate and Long Reach battle during the basketball game at Paint Branch High School in Burtonsville on Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2014.

Staff Photos by Jen Rynda