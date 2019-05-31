Howard County football power rankings, Week 4

Can you believe the 2014 Howard County football season is already a third of the way over? Well, OK, not quite a third, and that number also does not factor in four potential playoff games, and I fully expect a team or two to be playing into late November. Still, three games is enough of a sample size to figure out which teams are on the rise and which teams are in rebuilding mode this fall. Undefeated Oakland Mills has scored almost 50 points more than any other team in the league. Howard and River Hill are also undefeated. Atholton, Centennial and Long Reach have yet to win a game, though Atholton hosts Long Reach for its homecoming game on Saturday at 1 p.m. The rest of the teams are still in the mix, but to see where they stack up, click through. This week's top games include Glenelg at Hammond and Oakland Mills at Reservoir on Friday night. Week 3 rankings are in parentheses.

