The Vikings lost a shootout with Oakland Mills, 55-28, last week and might have trouble slowing down Marriotts Ridge, which is on a four-game win streak, this week.

Halloween night turned out to be a haunting experience for the Raiders, who lost to Reservoir, 53-7. Atholton will try to close out the season on a positive note at Glenelg this week.

There is only one month left in the 2014 Howard County football regular season, and after Glenelg's big win over Oakland Mills last week, only two undefeated teams remain: Howard and River Hill. On to the rankings.

