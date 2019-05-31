Howard County football power rankings, Week 6

The second half of the 2014 Howard County football season is upon us, and it seems like the fun is just getting started. There are three undefeated teams left — Howard, Oakland Mills and River Hill — and don't expect defending county champion Glenelg (3-2) to fade quietly into the background. The Gladiators are coming off of a 20-15 last-minute loss at Howard, and have a chance to get rolling again Friday night against visiting Oakland Mills.

The Scorpions are 5-0 for the first time in more than a decade, and haven't even won five games in a season since 2003, which is also the last time they went to the playoffs. Oakland Mills may be the most exciting team to watch in the county this year, but this will be the first time this season that the Scorpions don't play on artificial turf, and the forecast is calling for rain.

Programming note: Thanks to Nelson Coffin for covering the Glenelg-Howard game last week. I'm back on duty this week for the Oakland Mills-Glenelg game, but I may be keeping one eye on another team in orange and black...

Onto the rankings (Week 5 rankings in parentheses)...