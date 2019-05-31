Howard County football power rankings, Week 5

Just when it seemed like the 2014 Howard County football season was chugging along without any major upsets, Week 4 came along.

The top half teams held their positions, but Atholton and Marriotts Ridge jumbled the bottom half with their wins over Long Reach and Wilde Lake, respectively. Click through to see how everything shook out with all new photos.

Programming note: all of this week's games are Thursday night at 5:30 p.m. I will be attending Game 1 of the Baltimore Orioles' American League Division Series against visiting Detroit, so former Baltimore County sports editor Nelson Coffin will be covering the Game of the Week: No. 3 Glenelg (3-1) at No. 1 Howard (4-0). Atholton (1-3) at Wilde Lake (1-3), Centennial (0-4) at Long Reach (0-4), and Reservoir (2-2) at Hammond (2-2) also look like good, competitive games, so keep an eye on @ACHoCoSports and I'll do my best to keep everyone updated on what's happening with the Orioles and #HoCoFootball