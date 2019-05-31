Howard County football power rankings, Week 3 [Pictures]

Well, Week 2 was a lot more exciting than I anticipated. Hammond needed a second-half comeback to pull off a one-point victory over Long Reach, Wilde Lake gave Glenelg a good battle, and the Mt. Hebron defense held prolific Reservoir to only two touchdowns in a 14-6 loss. A few other teams continued to assert their dominance. Howard shut out Atholton, River Hill had little trouble handling Marriotts Ridge, and Oakland Mills put on a show, defeating Centennial, 55-0. The Scorpions have now scored 105 points in their first two games, and have yet to allow a point. They are one of several teams to make a move in this week's rankings. Click through to find out where everyone stacks up. Games to watch this week include Reservoir at Glenelg and Hammond at Oakland Mills. Wilde Lake visits Long Reach at noon on Saturday. Week 2 rankings are in parentheses.

