Daffodil Day at Whipps Garden Cemetery [Pictures]
Pictures from the annual Daffodil Day at Whipps Garden Cemetery in Ellicott City Saturday, March 30. The event is considered a "Welcome to Spring" flower sale to raise money for maintenance costs at the picturesque cemetery/garden, owned by The Friends of the Whipps Cemetery and Memorial Gardens, Inc. and maintained by Howard County Master Gardeners and other community volunteers.
Staff photos by Brian Krista
