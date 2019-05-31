Daffodil Day at Whipps Garden Cemetery [Pictures]

Guests wander the grounds at Whipps Garden Cemetery during their annual Daffodil Day. The event is considered "Welcome to Spring" flower sale to raise money for maintainence costs at the picturesque cemetery/garden.

Pictures from the annual Daffodil Day at Whipps Garden Cemetery in Ellicott City Saturday, March 30. The event is considered a "Welcome to Spring" flower sale to raise money for maintenance costs at the picturesque cemetery/garden, owned by The Friends of the Whipps Cemetery and Memorial Gardens, Inc. and maintained by Howard County Master Gardeners and other community volunteers.

Staff photos by Brian Krista