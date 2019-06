The Howard County Concert Orchestra tunes their instruments together right before conductor Ronald Mutchnik steps out to start the "Spanish New Year's Celebration" concert at St. John's Episcopal Church, January 12.

The Howard County Concert Orchestra, with help from the Howard County Ballet, held a "Spanish New Year's Celebration" at St. John's Episcopal Church in Ellicott City on Sunday, Jan. 12. Dick Story was the master of ceremonies and Kathi Ferguson directed the dancers, who wore authentic costumes.

Photos by Nate Pesce