Calvert County Division of Parks and Recreation's Diane Holloway, left, and Doris Holland, center, dance with the City of Gaithersburg Recreation Program Coordinator Kristen Hux of Columbia while Enviro Drum-Maryland performs.

Performing artists present to PTAs and various groups during the the Cultural Arts Showcase at Howard County Center for the Arts in Ellicott City on Friday, March 1.

Staff photos by Jen Rynda