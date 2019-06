Bining Ren, of Ellicott City, and his son Jason Ren, 4, check out the Ellicott City Volunteer Fire Department's annual holiday train garden.

Simeon Kim, 8, of Ellicott City, peers over the barrier into the train garden with his brother Alexander Kim, 10, behind.

Ellicott City Volunteer Fire Department Annual Holiday Train Garden that is a 24 by 10 foot display. It features coal locomotives, switch tracks, flashing train signals, a circus train, an Amtrak passenger train and a long freight train that course along various tracks and on various levels.

Photos By Nate Pesce