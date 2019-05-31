St. Anthony's Fall Festival

Alan White / Baltimore Sun Media Group
Ethan Kim, 3, of Ellicott City, carefully works on his Advent wreath during the Fall Festival at the Shrine of St. Anthony in Ellicott City on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2015. The shrine's annual festival this year included hay rides, build-your-own Advent wreaths, a gingerbread house workshop and a bonfire.
A hay wagon-load of riders travels the wooded trails during the Fall Festival at the Shrine of St. Anthony in Ellicott City on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2015. The shrine's annual festival this year included hay rides, build-your-own Advent wreaths, a gingerbread house workshop and a bonfire
