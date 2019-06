Photo by Nate Pesce

1960s protest era buttons that belonged to Florence Riefle Bahr (1909-1998), a celebrated female artist in Maryland who was very outspoken against segregation and racism. It is part of a display by her daughter Mary S. Bahr, the Elkridge Heritage Society's curator/librarian, for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The second annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Remembrance took place at the historic Ellicott City Colored School, Restored (ECCSR), located on Frederick Road.