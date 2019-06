Brian Krista / Baltimore Sun Media Group

Carey Kyler, right, a resident of Ellicott City's historic district, appreciates seeing photographs documenting the damage caused by the flooding from photographer Greg Ketterman and 1304photos.com who is selling his work with proceeds going to the Ellicott City Fund, as Ellicott City Old Town Market reopens at its new temporary location at Mount Ida Mansion on Saturday on August 13.