The sky's the limit at astronomy picnic

The Celestial Searchers young astronomers club members and families are looking forward to clear night skies on July 20 when the club’s big summer picnic takes place at the Alpha Ridge Park.
Sunset is predicted for 8:30 p.m. that evening. The Star-B-Q hosted by Celestial Searchers Director Joel Goodman and the Howard Astronomical League is always the perfect venue for sharing all things astronomical with family and friends. Current, past and prospective members are invited. Questions of any kind may be directed to Goodman at stardocjg@gmail.com
This time last year, we were sending out congratulations to Melvina and Rochell Brown, who had just celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. In 2018, the Browns were feted by their five sons, 10 grandchildren and their young great-grandchild, along with friends and family who celebrated this very special couple’s Golden Anniversary.
Now comes more good news from the Brown family. Youngest son Rustin Brown has been named partner in the Washington, D.C. firm of Kirkland & Ellis. Congratulations to Rustin, one of our town’s greatest.
Did you know that our very own local Eyre Bus Tour and Travel offers day trips and tours? Recent excursions have included day trips to the National Geographic Queens of Egypt exhibit and more. Check out the website eyre.com for a dazzling array of upcoming trips and tours.
Searching for a potboiler for the ultimate beach read? Popular Baltimore fiction writer Laura Lippman will be signing her newest thriller, “Lady in the Lake,” during a book event at A Likely Story Bookstore,7566 Main St. in Sykesville on July 26 at 7 p.m. Check out the shop’s roster of events at Sykesvillebooks.com.
The Native American celebration known as Pow Wow comes to the Howard County Fairgrounds on July 20 and 21 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The festive Parade of Nations is set for 12 p.m. on July 20. Billed as a festival of Native American dancing, singing, storytelling, crafts and food and customs, this event often draws large crowds. For more information on the Pow Wow, call Barry Richardson at 252-532-0821 or email Richardson at powwow@vance.net.
Just a reminder: St. James United Methodist Church is holding Vacation Bible School July 22-26, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The theme for the summer vacation school, for children ages 3 through fifth grade, is "The Miraculous Mission - God’s mission to save you and the whole world." Music, crafts, Bible story time, recreation and snacks. Interested? Call the church office at 410-442-2020.