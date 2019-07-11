The sky's the limit at astronomy picnic

The Native American celebration known as Pow Wow comes to the Howard County Fairgrounds on July 20 and 21 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The festive Parade of Nations is set for 12 p.m. on July 20. Billed as a festival of Native American dancing, singing, storytelling, crafts and food and customs, this event often draws large crowds. For more information on the Pow Wow, call Barry Richardson at 252-532-0821 or email Richardson at powwow@vance.net.