Hair styling through a tornado is a mussed

Rev Hair Studio owner Robin Davidson doesn’t let a little thing like a power outage from a tornado stop him from styling his clients.

On May 30, when a tornado swept through western Howard County, homes and businesses were without electricity for many hours. Undaunted, Davidson took to the outside, utilizing natural light, scissors and decades of skill to get the job done. Bravo, Robin Davidson.

It takes a village. This we know.

During the summer months, when filling the kids’ schedules can become a challenge, consider this creative idea from Colleen Konstanzer, Community Outreach Coordinator for Howard County’s Neighbor Ride organization: Parents and kids volunteering together is the notion behind the summer volunteer effort at Neighbor Ride. The program allows for seniors who cannot drive the “wheels” they need to stay active and independent.

This volunteer effort makes for a superb family service experience. Volunteer orientation sessions are set for June 22 at 10 a.m., July 10 and Aug. 8 at 7 p.m. or any Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. The orientation sessions are held at 5570 Sterrett Place, Suite 102 in Columbia. Call Patrice Cerwonka or Holly Waddell at 310-884-7433 or go to volunteer@neighborride.org to learn more or with any questions about the program.

Howard County 4-H program assistant Amy Payne reminds the community of several 4-H Clover Academy summer programs aimed at 5- to 7-year olds.

Small Pets will be held July 9-11, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Crafting with Nature is set for July 23-25, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Both programs will be held at the Howard County Fairgrounds in West Friendship. Applications and information on these programs are available at howard4-H.org.

St. James United Methodist Church is holding Vacation Bible School, July 22-26, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The theme for the summer vacation school, for children ages 3 through fifth grade, is “The Miraculous Mission - God’s mission to save you and the whole world.” Music, crafts, Bible story time, recreation and snacks. Interested? Call the church office at 410-442-2020.

It’s a busy time at West Friendship Elementary as end-of-the-school-year programs and events fill the school calendar. Congratulations to all the fifth-grade students who will bask in the glow of their promotion celebration on June 18 at 9:30 a.m., followed by the traditional fifth-grade picnic at 11:30 a.m. Well done, rising middle school students.

Don’t forget to put away the pots and pans and join your neighbors at West Friendship Volunteer Fire Department Station 3 from 4 to 8 p.m. June 18 and 25 for food truck heaven. Menus, treats and food truck selections for every taste. Station 3 is at the intersection of Routes 32 and 99.