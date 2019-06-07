Renovations almost complete at Carroll Baldwin Hall

Big things are happening at the Carroll Baldwin Hall in Savage. The manager is excited to report that the first phase of exterior renovations is almost complete. The refurbishment included rebuilding crumbling foundations at the east and west entrances, improving drainage around the hall, instead of into it, and installing a new HVAC unit. Check out photos at facebook.com/pg/carrollbaldwinhall/photos.

There is office space for lease in the hall. A three-room 580 sq. ft. basement suite adjacent to a separate entrance and lobby is available for a one-year lease. Send an email to rentals@carrollbaldwinhall.org for details or for any other rental options.

The hall has an immediate opening for an additional part-time staff person to monitor rentals and ensure the safety of the facility and its users. Time commitment is 10-25 hours per month, primarily evenings and weekends. You can find out more about this position online. Go to carrollbaldwinhall.org. Click on the About Us tab.

An Ice Cream Social and Cake Walk will be part of the National Night Out festivities at Carroll Baldwin Hall on Tuesday, Aug. 6, from 6 to 8 p.m. Bring your friends and neighbors. National Night Out activities are sponsored by the Savage Community Association and are always fun and family-friendly. Volunteers are needed to make the event a success. It is the perfect opportunity for high school students to earn community service hours.

McCullough Field at 8th Street in Laurel will be busy on Saturday, June 8. It is the Relay for Life event and a team from North Laurel will be there. Jean Maliuat leads the Howard Warriors team and is still accepting donations. Go to main.acsevents.org to support her team.

Something special planned for the second year in a row at Relay for Life is the Luminaria Slide Show. It made such a huge impact on many people last year, that the organizers decided to do it again. Volunteers can still join the cause on June 8. Go to signupgenius.com to find a way you can help. If you can’t volunteer but want to donate something to the silent auction, that is still possible. Go to signupgenius.com.

Junior Reserve Officer's Training Corps has been popular at Howard County Schools for a long time and students see many benefits in the program.

Atholton High School houses the Army JROTC. Recently, student Jack Thaxton shared his thoughts about what JROTC means to him. He described it t like “a family. If you’re low or down, you can talk to anybody about anything, no matter your gender or background. It’s a home away from home.”

Thaxton says his favorite aspect of JROTC is that “there’s something always new to learn each day. You can come in thinking one thing, and then learn something else.”

The program made sure students got tutoring help and could offer tutoring help to others, too.Thaxton has exceeded more than 200 service hours and especially enjoyed the senior center prom, where he liked talking to senior citizens and learning about their life and experiences. He has enjoyed being a part of the drill team and feels he has the confidence to succeed as an actor, singer and dancer in musical theater at the American Musical and Dramatic Academy in New York City.