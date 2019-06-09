Explore local history with your kids using county passport program

Summer is here and I’m sure that many people are trying to figure out what to do with their kids.

The pool is fine, as are the unavoidable video games, but how about taking some time out to get to know Howard County?

The Howard County Historical Society is reprising its great Passports to the Past program, which gives kids and adults alike a chance to visit historic sites around the county and learn about our most interesting past. You can pick up a passport at the society’s space on the second floor of the Miller Branch library.

It lists 24 sites around the county. Kids have until Aug. 30 to visit at least 15 of them and return the passport for a chance to win some very cool prizes. Don’t miss out on this fun, educational program.

The Artists’ Gallery in Taylor’s Collective, 8197 Main St., is featuring The Camera and the Brush through June 30. This exhibit features beautiful imagery through the photographer’s lens and the artist’s brush. The exhibit is free. The gallery is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In other art news, the Howard County Center for the Arts at 8510 High Ridge Road is offering a Paint It—Plein Air Workshop with artist Duane Tutsko on June 22 and 23, from 12:30 to 4 p.m. each day. The $80 fee includes registration for Paint It! Ellicott City the 2019 open paint-out. The first day of the workshop will take place at the Center for the Arts and the second will be at Clark’s Elioak Farm, 10500 Clarksville Pike.

Paint It! Ellicott City will start on June 27 with an opening reception at the Arts Center. All-day painting sessions will be June 28 to 30 around the historic district (it’s great fun to wander around and watch the artists at work), and on July 1 there will be an opening reception for the exhibit of the paintings at the Arts Center, which will remain in place until Aug. 9. To register, call 410-313-2787.

On June 15, the Regeneration Jazz Band will be performing at the Old Mill Café, just across the bridge at 4 Frederick Road, next to the Trolley Stop, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. The event is free and families are welcome. Call 410-465-2253 for more information.

St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 3695 Rogers Ave., is continuing its Third Thursday Concert Series on June 20 with a performance by the Oella Express. The performance is free and runs from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Due to county regulations, please no BYOB.

The Wine Bin movies continue:

On June 15, the romantic comedy “Roman Holiday” with Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck will be shown, and on June 22, it’s “Guardians of the Galaxy, Volume 2.” Showtime for both is 9 p.m.

There are free movies available at the Miller Branch as well. For the adults, “Apollo 13” screens on Tuesday, June 18 at 3 p.m. Refreshments are provided. I have attended a few of these movies and find them very enjoyable.

Also the Miller Branch, on June 23, is holding a Bonsai Workshop from 2 to 3:30 p.m. and on June 26 it’s Master Gardener Demonstration Day, from 4 to 6 p.m., where you can learn sustainable gardening and landscaping practices.

The Miller Branch also boasts an artist in residence. Laura Wolf is an elementary art teacher and freelance artist. She will be available to answer questions and discuss her work from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 28 and 29. She will also be available on several dates in July and August. The library number is 410-313-1950.

Manor Hill Farm is holding its annual festival on June 22 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the farm on Manor Road. Included are farm tours, beer, live music and games. Tickets are $15. For more information call 410-997-4771. And speaking of farms, don’t forget to visit the Old Town Farmers Market in the Courthouse parking lot every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lots of good produce to choose from at this time of year!

The B&O Museum, Ellicott City Station, is holding a summer youth camp, Time Traveling Kids: Civil War Detectives, Monday through Friday starting July 8. There are sessions for ages 6 to 8, and for 9 to 11. The sessions run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and aftercare is available.

Also, the museum’s last Kids night out will be held on June 14. Call 410-313-0419 for more information about these events.