Summer in Howard County means movies under the stars

From classics to blockbusters, movies of all genres are being shown around the area on outdoor screens. So grab a blanket and a friend, and enjoy a night under the stars this summer.

Movie Night at the Wine Bin

Wine Bin parking lot, 8390 Main St., Ellicott City

Movies are shown on Saturday nights at 9 p.m., June through August, and at 8 p.m. after August. Call 410-465-7802.

June 8: “Bohemian Rhapsody”

June 15: “Roman Holiday”

June 22: “Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2”

June 29: “First Man”

July 6: “Wonder Woman”

July 13; “The Big Sick”

July 20: “A Star is Born”

July 27: “Beauty and the Beast”

Aug. 3: “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

Aug. 10: “The Rock”

Aug. 17: “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

Aug. 24: “The Natural”

Aug. 31: ‘The Princess Bride”

Sept. 7: “The Black Klansman”

Sept. 14: “Rear Window”

Sept. 28: “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”

Downtown Columbia Lakefront

Lakefront movies begin at dusk, typically around 8:30 p.m. on the lawn at the Downtown Columbia Lakefront off of Little Patuxent Parkway. Movies co-sponsored by the Columbia Film Society.

June 17: “The Princess and the Frog”

June 21: “Wonder”

June 24: “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

June 28: “The Goonies”

July 1: “The Secret Life of Pets: Part One”

July 8: “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

July 12: “Green Book”

July 15: “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part”

July 19: “Aquaman”

July 22: “Ralph Breaks the Internet”

July 26: “Bumblebee”

July 29: “Mary Poppins Returns”

Aug. 2: “Thor: Ragnarok”

Aug. 5: “Tangled”

Aug. 9: “Ant-Man and the Wasp”

Aug. 12: “The Red Balloon” and “Frozen”

Aug. 16: “Doctor Strange”

Aug. 19: “The Incredibles”

Aug. 23: “Shazam!”

Aug. 26: “Incredibles 2”

Aug. 30: “Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 1”

Aug. 31: “Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2”

Belmont Summer Movie Nights

Belmont Manor and Historic Park, 6555 Belmont Woods Road, Elkridge

Free movies are shown on select Thursdays at sundown. Bring a picnic, blanket or lawn chairs. Popcorn is available. Movies are presented by Howard County Parks and Recreation. Call 410-313-0200 or visit belmontmanormd.org.

June 27: “Ralph Breaks the Internet”

July 18: “The Lion King”

Aug. 1: “The Goonies”

Aug. 15: “Princess Bride”

Aug. 29: “Captain Marvel”

Lakeside Movies

10000 Clarksville Pike, Ellicott City

The movies are presented by Howard County Parks and Recreation and are free. Refreshments will be available for sale. The Community Action Council of Howard County will collect nonperishable food items for the Howard County Food Bank. Call 410-313-4700.

June 26: “The Sandlot,” 8:15 p.m.

Aug. 28: People’s choice, 7:45 p.m. A poll will be available on the concert webpage in July at howardcountymd.gov.

Merriweather Movie Nights

Merriweather Post Pavilion, 10475 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia

Screening on the lawn. Bring a blanket. If it rains, the movie will move inside the pavilion. Tickets are $10. Call 443-741-1974.

Sunday, July 7: “Smallfoot.” Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Show starts at 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 16: “Woodstock.” Gates open at 6 p.m. Movie starts at 7 p.m.

