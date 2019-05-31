Join the Orioles at Brews & O’s on June 10th! Don’t miss your chance and get tickets today.
Maryland Howard

Tai Chi at Columbia East 50+ Center

Members of the Tai Chi class at East Columbia 50+ Center give a demonstation on Wednesday, Dec. 6. The group recently traveled to China to compete in a Tai Chi tournament, winning gold medals in group and individual competitions.

Staff photos by Brian Krista
