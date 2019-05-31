Tai Chi at Columbia East 50+ Center

Brian Krista / Baltimore Sun Media Group
Tai Chi instructor Ping Mao leads members of the Tai Chi class at East Columbia 50+ Center in a demonstation on Wednesday, Dec. 6. The group recently traveled to China to compete in a Tai Chi tournament, winning gold medals in group and individual competitions.
Brian Krista / Baltimore Sun Media Group
Rachel Chu of Ellicott City performs with a fan as she and fellow members of the Tai Chi class at East Columbia 50+ Center give a demonstation on Wednesday, Dec. 6. The group recently traveled to China to compete in a Tai Chi tournament, winning gold medals in group and individual competitions.
Members of the Tai Chi class at East Columbia 50+ Center give a demonstation on Wednesday, Dec. 6. The group recently traveled to China to compete in a Tai Chi tournament, winning gold medals in group and individual competitions.
Staff photos by Brian Krista