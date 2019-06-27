Get your brushes out for Paint It! Ellicott City

Now in its ninth year, Paint It! Ellicott City returns to historic Main Street the weekend of June 27 through July 1.

Presented by Howard County Arts Council with support from Art in Ellicott City and Howard County Tourism, the plein air — or outdoor painting — event features artists of all levels working to paint the scenes around them.

Thirty artists were selected earlier this year to participate in the juried portion of the event, which offers a top prize of $2,000. An exhibit of the juried artists’ work will be displayed July 1 through Aug. 9 at the Howard County Center for the Arts.

“Most artists are local; some come from out-of-town,” said Elli Heinandez, gallery and program associate for the Arts Council. “Most artists work in oil. There are pastels, watercolors. It’s open to whatever anyone is working in.”

The event is also held rain or shine, with the artists deciding whether to work in the rain or not. she said.

Anyone is welcome to set up an easel and join in the event for the Open Paint-Out part of the event, which allows non-juried artists an opportunity to join the activities and paint outside.

A temporary exhibit featuring the works completed during the Open Paint-Out will be set up during the opening reception for the juried artists’ work from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday.

