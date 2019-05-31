Maryland Howard

Avoca

Historic Ellicott City's "Dirty Work Party" has guests visit the unfinished show house Avoca, from the mid-1800's, and get a feel for each room and the plans each designer has for that space. The final show house dates are September 24, 2016 to October 23, 2016.

