Nate Pesce / Baltimore Sun Media Group

From left, Dan Domsic, of Pennsylvania, Rhonald Angelo, the designer for the library room pictured, and Jeff Wygant, of Ellicott City, check out the library space on the first floor of the house. Historic Ellicott City's "Dirty Work Party" has guests visit the unfinished show house Avoca, from the mid-1800's, and get a feel for each room and the plans each designer has for that space. The final show house dates are September 24, 2016 to October 23, 2016.