Barista Elizabeth Clay, left, of Frederick talks to customer John Brandonburg, center, of Glenelg and shop owner Kelvin Abrams at K-9 & Coffee in Glenelg.

Kelvin Abrams poses for a photo with his dogs behind Tiki's Playhouse.

The owner of Tiki's Playhouse, a Glenelg doggy daycare and boarding facility, has opened a coffee shop adjacent to the facility called K-9 & Coffee. The canine-themed establishment has a weekend special geared toward dog owners craving coffee.

Staff Photo by Jen Rynda