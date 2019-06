Signs outside participating galleries and stores beckon passers-by during the second annual Ellicott City ArtWalk, which took place Saturday, Oct. 11.

Paul, left, and Joanne Lichtenstein, of Woodstock, chat with Columbia artist Deanna Williford at Still Life Gallery in Ellicott City during the second annual Ellicott City ArtWalk Saturday, Oct. 11.

ArtWalk is an annual event, held Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014, on Main Street in Old Town in Ellicott City where visitors can stroll around and meet artists and view their work.

Nicole Martyn/For The Baltimore Sun Media Group photos