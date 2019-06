A coin bank is displayed on a table during the Howard County Historical Society's third annual Antique Appraisal Fair in Ellicott City on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2014.

Todd Peenstra of Peenstra Appraisals jokes with the group during the Howard County Historical Society's third annual Antique Appraisal Fair held at the Miller Library in Ellicott City on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2014.

People will brought their antiques to be appraised at the Howard County Historical Society's third annual Antique Appraisal Fair held at the Miller Library branch in Ellicott City on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2014.

Matt Hazlett for the Baltimore Sun Media Group photos