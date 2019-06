Longtime theater teacher Susan Miller points out Glenelg class of 2006 alum Caroline Bowman's brick (top right) at Glenelg High School in Glenelg March 3. Bowman is currently playing Elphaba in "Wicked."

Longtime theater teacher Susan Miller, who is retiring after 16 years, poses for a photo at Glenelg High School in Glenelg.

Longtime theater teacher Susan Miller is finishing up preparations for what will be her final production at Glenelg this week. Miller has announced that she will retire at the end of this school year.

Jen Rynda/Baltimore Sun Media Group